What do you think about Deepika Padukone doing Anne Hathaway's Intern Hindi remake?

The announcement of the Intern Hindi remake was made last year, so it's no surprise. But, what do you think of Deepika Padukone playing Anne Hathaway's character Jules and Amitabh Bachchan playing Robert De Niro's character, Ben? Do you think this is the right choice?





Over these two years, many film announcements have been made that they will roll onto the floors, but due to the Covid-19 situation, a lot of movies are still stuck in the procedure. Do you think the Intern Hindi remake will actually make it to the screens?





Till then, watch the original classic movie The Intern on Netflix.