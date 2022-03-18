What do you think about IVE's Wonyoung getting excessive hate?

Jang Wonyoung is getting excessive hate at the age of 17, which is really overwhelming. I've noticed that people are very cruel to her and nitpicking her every little move of hers.





First, she's accused of doing plastic surgeries, which isn't even a problem if she did it. She's been accused of being Starship Entertainment's favorite. She's hated for not bowing in front of a Kpop artist once. Do you think all this severe inspection and hate towards her at such young age is just too much?





I can see where the hate is coming from. She's an MC for the weekly music show 'Music Bank'. She also re-debuted as a member of I'VE. Earlier, she was the center of the girl group IZ*ONE. It is indeed true that people will eventually hate when someone gets success. What are your thoughts? Are you a fan of Wonyoung? Does she really deserve this?