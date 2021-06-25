What do you think about Matte blush?

I love blushes! But having dry skin, I usually go for cream based blushes but they sometimes look way oily and get off very fast. I tried Kay Beauty Matte Blush. The Kay Beauty Blush is here to give your face an extreme matte finish, and each shade is curated to flatter your natural skin tone. Its weightless formula feels feathery light on your skin, which makes blending a dream come true. Don’t worry about the blush settling into your pores or fine lines, it works like magic to blur out all your flaws. Swirl the blush all over your cheeks and your makeup will stay put for the day. Our care ingredients containing avocado and mango butter reduces the appearance of age spots while brightening your skin. Being a super hydrating formula it’s non-drying and melts into your skin. You can take your pick from eight shades that range from neutral pinks and plums to deeper hues like coral and berry that are made to suit all types of Indian skin tones and undertones, while delivering a seamless finish. Long-lasting and non-transferable, it just ticks all the boxes! The pigment is perfect and doesn't go off quickly. It doesn't even make the skin look that dry or cakey. All in all it's a good buy!