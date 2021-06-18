What do you think about pigmented Highlighters?

I recently tried Faces Canada Ultime Pro HD All That Glow Highlighter which is not like a usually Highlighter. It is pigmented with light shade of pink. I was a little skeptical about this purchase. I thought I would seem like I was wearing a shimmery blush. First of, it is a great brand. I have used it's products previously and they work great. I tried very little amount on my skin when all my makeup was done. To my surprise, the pigment was very subtle. It did show shades of pink here and there, but not totally, to make it look loud. It comes in two different shades. It looks great and would definitely recommend this. I might still not use it daily to replace my current Highlighter but occasionally, I think this will work great.