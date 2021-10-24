What do you think of Aishwarya Rai as an actress?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year old today. On her birthday, I want to talk about the actress who is known as the epitome, the former beauty pageant who has had a successful career in Bollywood. Post her marriage, she hasn't been that active in films. But her beauty and offscreen image her been more talked about than her long and successful career.

Many think she is just a pretty face and hate her for her past with Salman Khan, many believe she is beauty with a brain and is a fine actress. I personally feel she is a good actress. Films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas'. 'Guru'. 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' among others is a testament to that.

It's hard to understand why many think she cannot act. But I would say her performance in flicks like 'Dhoom 2' and Sarbjit' are total cringe-fests. So what are your thoughts on Aishwarya's acting skills?