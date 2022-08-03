What do you think if 'Boycott Bramhastra' trend is real or fake?

Bollywood has experienced a difficult period in recent months as a number of notable films, including Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, and others, have flopped miserably at the box office. While some of them failed owing to subpar material, others became the focus of unfavourable social media trends.

While the hashtags #BoycottBollywood, #BoycottBollywoodForever, and #BoycottBollywoodCompletely have occasionally trended on social media, some viewers have also started using the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra by finding previous footage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that, to be honest, made no sense.

Trolls are making a big effort to spread unfavourable information about the movie Brahmastra on social media as it prepares to open this coming Friday (9 September).

With this kind of response, we can state with certainty that Brahmastra has sparked interest among moviegoers, and these promising figures will silence the naysayers who are promoting boycott trends online. People are anxiously anticipating seeing this visual extravaganza on the big screen, therefore the film must stand the test of time.

If the movie appeals to the audience, it will succeed at the box office and break previous records for a Hindi movie all around the world. Let's hope Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva ends Bollywood's dry period at the box office.