What do you think is the reason for Kareena Kapoor rejecting so many solo lead films?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. She has been acting for the past two decades and has done some memorable roles. But Kareena might have achieved more success if she had not rejected so many films that went on to do well. Now it's okay and normal for actors to not do a film for a number of reasons.

But looking at the films Kareena has rejected, it seems like Kareena always feels underconfident and tries to do more films with a popular male actor in it that has a higher chance of doing well at the box office. Films like Queen, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Black, Dil Dhadakne Do, Fashion, and Kal Ho Naa Ho were first offered to her before they were done by other actresses.

The story of her rejecting KHNH which led to a rift between Karan Johar is already well known. The other side of her career is that most of her films have a big name in them like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan, no matter how good or bad the film is. So do you think Kareena lacks confidence in herself?