What do you think of SM Entertainment's virtual universe 'Kwangya'?

SM Entertainment has drastically gone forward and made their own virtual universe called 'KWANGYA'. The latest girl group Aespa have their own AI Avatars which are apparently living in Kwangya. But not only Aespa, even EXO, and NCT's songs have the 'Kwangya' word in it.





The founder, Lee Soo-Man has said that he's trying to build a virtual K-Pop experience. But the truth is, fans only ask for good music and idols who are satisfied with their art. I can see that senior groups like Super Junior, Red Velvet and even NCT are tired of hearing the word 'Kwangya' and its concept.





Do you think 'Kwangya' should have been Aespa's isolated concept and universe? Do you think SM is trying too hard to connect everything with 'Kwangya'? Or do you think it's a good and innovative step by SM?