What do you think, Social media is a boon or Bane?

Neetu Kapoor feels Ranbir Kapoor has 'done the right thing' by staying away from Instagram.





In an interview with a news portal, Neetu reportedly said that during earlier times, actors did not have Instagram or other social media accounts that allowed fans to have a big craze for them. According to her, the curiosity for the stars' personal lives as well as the urge to see them on screen was also high.





Elaborating further, the veteran actress added that nowadays, with actors posting regular updates and photos with fans and followers on Instagram, they have become way more accessible. According to her, it has reduced the craze of fans to see them on screen. Keeping in mind all of this, Neetu thinks Ranbir has done the right thing by staying away from Instagram.



