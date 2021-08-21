What do you think was the main reason behind the Bombay Velvet bad box office crash?

I have watched Bombay Velvet 1 and half times. I didn't feel the urge to watch it again. When we see a big-budget movie that stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor Anushka Sharma and a producer like Karan Johar, we tend to expect a little more because of the hype.

Let's start with visuals, when Anurag Basu is expected to bring magic on-screen he brought bad quality visuals. Ranbir and Anushka lacked chemistry. They did better in ‘ Aae Dil Hai Mushkil’ but they seem odd as a couple in Bombay Velvet.

The editing was so bad that it was a total mood kill for the audience.

There were a lot of talks that a famous Hollywood editor has been called to edit the movie but no one was happy with the edit.