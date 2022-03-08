What does this guy eat? Anil Kapoor has a age secret we all want to know

Anil Kapoor is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood and people love his jolly nature and acting. The superstar is not only known for his acting but for the fact that he can't age. He literally looks exact same in his 60s to the way he looked in his 20s or 30s, even hotter if you ask me.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor shared a few stills of his new movie Thar with Anil Kapoor and we can't stop drooling over the legend.