What does 'Thor: Love and Thunder' post-credit scenes mean?

With Thor Odinson, the God of Thunder, making his fourth solo appearance in Love and Thunder, two post-credit scenes have been confirmed. As previously stated, the film includes a mid-credit scene and a post-credit scene, both of which are related to the story told throughout the film. The first credit scene features Zeus, the Greek God, who is revealed to be alive by the film's conclusion after being thought to be dead.





Instead, the Olympian is displeased and laments how no one fears the Gods, claiming that "being a God meant something." Zeus continues to ramble, remarking that when people look up to the skies, they expect to see a superhero rather than a God, making a mockery of all Gods. Zeus has been speaking to his son, the demi-god Hercules, who is off-screen at this point, teasing Thor's next godly encounter with the powerful Olympian.









While this mid-credit scene does not definitively end Chris Hemsworth's Thor, it does add some excitement to the God of Thunder's upcoming battle. The same cannot be said for Jane Foster's Mighty Thor's post-credit scene. During the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, it is discovered that Jane has cancer and that her use of Mjölnir is draining her energy. Thor explains to Jane that using the hammer depletes her "mortal strength," rendering her body incapable of fighting cancer.