What is driving the purchase decisions of online personal care and beauty brands consumers in India?

The market in India of personal care and beauty brands is currently valued at $26.8 Bn and in future years it is going to reach $37.2 Bn by 2025. In India, the personal care and beauty brands are the fastest-growing segments that are driven by many market triggers and lifestyle changes.

Traditionally controlled by legacy brands, this industry is now witnessing a boom due to reasons such as natural ingredients used in them, changing perceptions towards the product, chemical-free products, and chemical-free products.

Due to the covid 19 pandemic outbreak many hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores were shut down. There has been a rise of direct-to-consumer companies are making their own space in the online retail space. For the first time, E-commerce beauty brands and personal care brands have seen the highest growth due to the safety of online shopping, home delivery, and convenience.

Consumers that are buying online are driven by the product that affects the skin, reviews, and also by its fragrance. That is the reason the direct-to-consumer brands (D2C) focus on products that have natural ingredients, are toxin-free, chemical-free, and are certified organic products.

India is home to many D2C beauty brands, and quite a few of them, including Khadi Essentials, mCaffeine, Moms Co, Plum Goodness, Mamaearth, Sugar, Pee safe, The Man Company, Pee Buddy, Beardo and others emerged as strong players still dominate all over the world.

But companies like Lotus and Revlon took around 20 years to reach the 100 Cr revenue mark but new-age brands like Mamaearth and Sugar Just took only four and eight years respectively to reach a milestone. Realizing the D2C model, legacy firms Marico and Emami have already invested in the new age players.