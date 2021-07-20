What exactly BB and CC creams do?

BB Cream

Beauty balms or blemish balms have become very popular for few years with the popularity of the Korean beauty explosion. The BB cream not only heals but also covers the appearance of age spots and blemishes. It contains hyaluronic acid and SPF. After applying, it evens out the skin tone, gives natural coverage, and is light on the skin. This cream goes beyond that by offering skincare benefits and is closer to a tinted moisturizer.

If you want to use the BB cream regularly and have sensitive skin then you must use Ponds White Beauty BB+ Cream. It brightens the skin tone with a flawless look and hides imperfections.

CC Cream

Colour control creams or color correcting are known for addressing skin issues like sallowness and redness. It also evens out the skin tone. CC cream and BB cream are somewhat similar but CC creams provide better coverage. By offering sun protection and solving skin problems, this cream is a one-stop shop for foundation and color-correcting concealer.

If you have redness and acne-prone skin then use Complexion Care Face CC Cream would work wonders on your face. One can use it as their daily moisturizer and get coverage, sun protection, and gives natural-looking skin, all in one.