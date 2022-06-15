What exactly is Brahmastra? God or Weapon?

During Mahabarata, Lord Brahma had created a supernatural celestial weapon, Brahmastra. The Hindus believe that this was created by him to uphold Dharma and Satya. There are three variants of Brahmastra and they are:

Brahmashira Astra Brahmanada Pashupatastra





Brahmashira:

The Brahmashira weapon is Brahma's 5th head at its tip and is capable of destroying the whole world.

Brahmanda:

This weapon was created to stop Brahmashira. It comprises Brahma's bone and is a countermeasure of all astras. Pashupatastra:

This weapon is considered the most irresistible weapon used by only Arjuna and in Ramayana only Indrajit is known to have possessed Pashupatastra. This weapon should be obtained from Lord Shiva.

Brahmastra is a weapon that when it hits the target, destroys it.