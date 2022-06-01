What to expect from 'Samrat Prthviraj' tomorrow? Can it break Akshay Kumar's previous records?

Samrat Prithviraj is all set to release tomorrow. This movie has been one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood for two reasons:

Manushi Chillar's debut and The historic storyline of the movie.

Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017 is finally making her debut in Prithviraj along with Akshay Kumar. The storyline of Samrat Prithviraj is about the brave Hindu Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Looking at the response from the audience it does seem like they're keen on watching the film.

Akshay's previous film that was released was, Bachchan Pandey and well we all know how that went for him. Sooryavanshi had made a difference after covid not only for Akshay but also the box office but with Prithviraj releasing tomorrow, it's not easy to predict what can be the outcome. Do you think this movie will be able to break Sooryavanshi's record?