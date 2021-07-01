What is facial serum?

All of us must heard the term serum somewhere or other in skincare. It's another essential step for a healthy glowing skin. But what exactly is serum? How does it work? What are it's benefits? Let's see them in the following posts.

Serum is a skincare product you can apply to your skin after cleansing but before moisturizing with the intent of delivering powerful ingredients directly into the skin.

Serum is particularly used because it is made up of smaller molecules that can penetrate deeply into the skin and deliver a very high concentration of active ingredients. This makes them a great tool for targeting specific skincare concerns, like wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, acne, sun damage, barrier damage, etc.

Serums are clear, gel-based or liquid, and they tend to be less thick than a moisturizer. They’re typically applied before moisturizers to help lock in moisture.

They are serums which particular actives which targets a particular concern and addresses it. A serum is generally the 3rd step in skincare routine after a cleanser and toner. Serum can be used twice a day.