What is going on with Kanye West? A timeline

It's getting harder and harder to keep up with Kanye West. The rapper and fashion designer has never been one for predictability, but his recent behavior — much of it on social media — has come across to fans as particularly shocking. Over the weekend, the singer shared many posts in which he took dig at a number of people, including Kim Kardashian, 41, who is in the process of divorcing him, and Pete Davidson. West was also last in a relationship, with Julia Fox. B His relationship with Fox suggested that he might be ready to move on. But his online posts have told a different story.