What happened between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

 The two met on the set of the ill-fated Gigli in 2002. The actors portrayed gangsters who fall in love while trying to kidnap a neurodivergent man. The film didn't do well at the box office and critics claimed Affleck and Lopez lacked chemistry. Bennifer wasn't just a term made by Jennifer and Ben Fans but it was a vibe that brought back many memories.


Off-screen, the story was quite distinct. Lopez divorced second husband Cris Judd in June 2002, and she later went public with the Good Will Hunting star. Their wedding date was set for September 2003, and Lopez stated that after the wedding, she would change her name to Jennifer Affleck. They never made it to the altar, however, cancelling just days before the ceremony due to "excessive media attention."


They confirmed their break up in January 2004. Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner the same year. Despite the fact that their relationship did not work out, Affleck and Lopez have only been kind to each other in the press. "We happened to be together at the birth of tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh, my God. It was just a lot of pressure," she explained in an interview.


In the meantime, Affleck applauded her in April 2021 in InStyle as "the hardest-working person I've come across in this business." She has a lot of talent, but she has also worked extremely hard for her accomplishment, and I'm so happy for her that she is finally getting the credit she deserves." The couple was officially engaged for the second time in April 2022. Lopez revealed that the actor proposed nearly two decades after their divorce 

Hollywood
Posted by Beautiqueen . 1 hours ago

How Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel is promoting the desi Pakistani culture

Kamala Khan is desperate to attend Avenger Con. The 16-year-old Captain Marvel fan wants to cosplay as her favourite avenger at the big conference in the premiere episode of Ms. Marvel, which debuted on Disney+ this week. However, her parents' requirements are stringent. After initially refusing her permission, they eventually agree and even surprise her with a costume: a baggy green salwar kameez (traditional Pakistani dress) with Hulk-inspired elements, including a protruding eight-pack.


The push and pull between children and their parents navigating pressures to hold onto tradition and dress in a certain way will be relatable to many Muslim and Pakistani viewers. "There are a lot of children growing up in immigrant communities who are struggling to hold on to what their parents' values are," says Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, an Oscar-winning Pakistani documentary filmmaker who directed two episodes of the series.


That struggle, she says, is part of what makes Kamala relatable. Most Hollywood shows give Muslim families no voice, but Ms. Marvel breaks down that barrier. Eid, 'Jalebi Baby,' SRK fandom, and even Partition are all popular. The show's greatest strength is how it approaches the overused first-world buzzword representation.' Ms. Marvel, instead of a generic South Asian identity based almost entirely on being Indian, examines the life of an immigrant Pakistani Muslim family in New Jersey and checks every box.   
0 2
Vaibhav Gupta : I love how they described brown culture
0 REPLY 2 mins ago
Hollywood
Posted by stranger . 2 hours ago

Hollywood celebrities with the most marriages

Hollywood stars are not just intriguing on screen but off-screen as well. Their personal life, especially who they get married to and how many times they get married is actually not just their business but sorry to say, everyone's business. In this era where we are open to unicorn hunting some stars took the Liberty of finding love and getting married more than thrice.


  • Nicolas Cage

From 1995 to 2001, Cage was married to Patricia Arquette. He then had a brief marriage with Lisa Marie Presley, whom he married in 2002. A few months later, the couple filed for divorce. From 2004 to 2016, he was married to Alice Kim. He married Erike Koike in 2019, but filed for divorce four days later, just four days after their Las Vegas elopement. Two months later, the marriage was annulled. On March 5, 2021, he shocked fans by announcing his fifth marriage. The actor and his girlfriend, Riko Shibata, married quietly on February 16 in a small ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas; they are currently expecting their first child.


  • Zsa Zsa Gabor

Zsa Zsa Gabor tops the list of celebrities who have had the most marriages. In 1935, she married Burhan Asaf Belge, and the couple divorced in 1941. In 1942, she married Conrad Hilton, whom she divorced in 1947. From 1949 to 1954, she was married to George Sanders, and from 1954 to 1966, she was married to Herbert Hutner, whom she divorced on March 3, 1966. On March 9, the same year, she married Joshua S. Cosden Jr., but the couple divorced in 1967. She wouldn't marry again until 1975, when she married Jack Ryan. They divorced on August 24, 1976, and she married Michael O'Hara on August 27, 1976. The couple divorced in 1983. Her brief marriage to Felipe de Alba, from April 13 to April 14, 1983, was annulled because her divorce had not yet been finalised. Finally, in 1986, she married Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, with whom she remained until her death in 2016.


  • Jennifer O'Neill

The actress was married nine times to eight different men, the first of whom, Dean Rossiter, she married when she was only 17 years old. They divorced in 1971, and in 1972, O'Neill married her second husband, Joseph Koster. They were married until 1974, when O'Neill married Nick De Boia, whom he divorced in 1976. She married Jeff Barry in 1978, and the couple divorced in 1979. Later that year, she married John Lederer, but the couple divorced in 1983. She married Richard Alan Brown three years later, and they divorced in 1989. Neil L. was her next husband.


  • Mickey Rooney

The number of marriages is eight. The actor married actress Ava Gardner in 1942, and the marriage ended in divorce in 1943. In 1944, he married Betty Jane Phillips, whom he divorced in 1949. Shortly after, in 1949, he married Martha Vickers, whom he divorced in 1951. Following that, he married actress Elaine Mahnken in 1952. In 1958, they divorced. Rooney married actress Barbara Ann Thomason in 1958; she was murdered in 1966 by a stuntman and actor with whom she had an affair. Rooney married Marge Lane, his late wife's best friend, but the couple divorced after only 100 days together. From 1969 to 1975, he was married to Carolyn Hocket.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Hina R. khan . 2 hours ago

sabr
sabr mein shor nahi hota sirf sukoon hota hai aur wo sukoon sirf khuda ko sunai deta hai
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Page1 Entertainment . 5 hours ago

Sanya Thakur - Disconnect, Spy , Kamal hassan next - tags.
Sanya Thakur - Disconnect, Spy , Kamal hassan next - tags. Sanya Thakur Plays Dolly in Disconnect on Mx Player . The Hindi feature film Disconnect ,created by writer-director Abhisheek Tiwari available on Mx Player , Hungama Play . Disconnect is a comedy drama film which talks about the foundation and importance of relationships in very simple way in this complicated world . The Story Stars Sanya Thakur ,Who is doing Spy Pan india film along with Nikhil Siddhartha , Makrand Deshpande and Aishwarya Menon. She's looking very promising and got very well impact on . She's doing two other South films,when we got connected with her ; she said - South industry is best to work with. People are very disciplined and responsible. She said yes she's doing two other big setup films in South but the details she can't talk about it right now. She said it was lovely working with Abhisheek Tiwari and team in Bhopal . It was wonderful journey and will remain always the same for her !
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 14 hours ago

Pregnancy impacts actresses in Hollywood as well?

Well, there have been actresses who have kind of lost their important roles just because they were pregnant.

To give an example- Natalie Portman - Was set to star in the movie "The Hobbit" but had to drop out because she was pregnant with her son, Aleph.


But similarly, there have been cases where actresses were given a chance. Gillian Anderson had just been offered one of the leads in the film X-Files when she came to know that she was pregnant. The film studio tried to find a replacement for her, but executive producer Chris Carter was loathed to give the role of Dana Scully to someone else. To hide her pregnancy, Gillian Anderson had to wear oversized clothes. As it happened, it all went well and there's even an episode called Piper Maru - the name that Gillian Anderson also gave to her daughter.

1 4
kirty Singh : I just wish that Alia has to not face it!
0 REPLY 13 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by stranger . 14 hours ago

Do you know about the time when Lisa Kudrow became actually pregnant on the show, FRIENDS?

Lisa became pregnant whilst filming Friends and at her own request, saw her pregnancy incorporated into her character Phoebe Buffay also becoming pregnant. However Phoebe was pregnant with triplets and consequently, Lisa wore padding during the filming of later episodes of Season 4. Lisa's son Daniel was born on the night the final episode of the season was broadcast so wore more extensive padding prior to the birth of the triplets.  
1 4
Eccentric : there is no doubt she was pregnant by the time season 5 premiered causing writers to prematurely write out her character to allow Baxendale to spend more time with her family and, I'm sure, to keep Ross as the father of one for a little while longer.
0 REPLY 13 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Alia Lovers . 21 hours ago

Alia Bhatt was pregnant while shooting her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone?
Our Monday started with a Shocking Instagram post from Alia Bhat where she confirmed that she is soon going to welcome a Baby. Her Movie Heart of Stone with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot has been shot Partially so that means Alia was Pregnant during the shooting as well. It would be intriguing to in the future know-how managed it all this time. Gal Gadot also reacted to Alia's post where she posted 3 heart emojis in the comments.
3 4
Bebo : So happy ..I am
0 REPLY 17 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 25 hours ago

Did Kim Kardashian pass the bar? Here's the truth

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she captioned a series of photos of herself at the time. Kardashian explained that this was just the first of two bar exams she would need to take to practice law. Several weeks after her first try, Kardashian was signed up to try again. While studying in October 2020, she learned she tested positive for COVID-19. That didn't stop her from attempting to pass again, but she ultimately scored lower than the first time. Kim Kardashian has revealed she has passed the baby bar exam, after failing three times previously, as she continues to pursue a career in law. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, where she posted a series of photos of herself in a blue full-body outfit.  
3 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 25 hours ago

Is Justin Bieber still successful?

Yes, even after all the tough time JB Is going through he is one of the successful singer of all time. The following year, Bieber released "Stay" with Kid Laroi, which became his eighth number-one single in the United States. Bieber is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 150 million records sold worldwide.
1 0