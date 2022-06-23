What happened between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Hollywood stars are not just intriguing on screen but off-screen as well. Their personal life, especially who they get married to and how many times they get married is actually not just their business but sorry to say, everyone's business. In this era where we are open to unicorn hunting some stars took the Liberty of finding love and getting married more than thrice.





Nicolas Cage

From 1995 to 2001, Cage was married to Patricia Arquette. He then had a brief marriage with Lisa Marie Presley, whom he married in 2002. A few months later, the couple filed for divorce. From 2004 to 2016, he was married to Alice Kim. He married Erike Koike in 2019, but filed for divorce four days later, just four days after their Las Vegas elopement. Two months later, the marriage was annulled. On March 5, 2021, he shocked fans by announcing his fifth marriage. The actor and his girlfriend, Riko Shibata, married quietly on February 16 in a small ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas; they are currently expecting their first child.





Zsa Zsa Gabor

Zsa Zsa Gabor tops the list of celebrities who have had the most marriages. In 1935, she married Burhan Asaf Belge, and the couple divorced in 1941. In 1942, she married Conrad Hilton, whom she divorced in 1947. From 1949 to 1954, she was married to George Sanders, and from 1954 to 1966, she was married to Herbert Hutner, whom she divorced on March 3, 1966. On March 9, the same year, she married Joshua S. Cosden Jr., but the couple divorced in 1967. She wouldn't marry again until 1975, when she married Jack Ryan. They divorced on August 24, 1976, and she married Michael O'Hara on August 27, 1976. The couple divorced in 1983. Her brief marriage to Felipe de Alba, from April 13 to April 14, 1983, was annulled because her divorce had not yet been finalised. Finally, in 1986, she married Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, with whom she remained until her death in 2016.





Jennifer O'Neill

The actress was married nine times to eight different men, the first of whom, Dean Rossiter, she married when she was only 17 years old. They divorced in 1971, and in 1972, O'Neill married her second husband, Joseph Koster. They were married until 1974, when O'Neill married Nick De Boia, whom he divorced in 1976. She married Jeff Barry in 1978, and the couple divorced in 1979. Later that year, she married John Lederer, but the couple divorced in 1983. She married Richard Alan Brown three years later, and they divorced in 1989. Neil L. was her next husband.





Mickey Rooney

The number of marriages is eight. The actor married actress Ava Gardner in 1942, and the marriage ended in divorce in 1943. In 1944, he married Betty Jane Phillips, whom he divorced in 1949. Shortly after, in 1949, he married Martha Vickers, whom he divorced in 1951. Following that, he married actress Elaine Mahnken in 1952. In 1958, they divorced. Rooney married actress Barbara Ann Thomason in 1958; she was murdered in 1966 by a stuntman and actor with whom she had an affair. Rooney married Marge Lane, his late wife's best friend, but the couple divorced after only 100 days together. From 1969 to 1975, he was married to Carolyn Hocket.