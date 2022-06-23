What happened between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
The two met on the set of the ill-fated Gigli in 2002. The actors portrayed gangsters who fall in love while trying to kidnap a neurodivergent man. The film didn't do well at the box office and critics claimed Affleck and Lopez lacked chemistry. Bennifer wasn't just a term made by Jennifer and Ben Fans but it was a vibe that brought back many memories.
Off-screen, the story was quite distinct. Lopez divorced second husband Cris Judd in June 2002, and she later went public with the Good Will Hunting star. Their wedding date was set for September 2003, and Lopez stated that after the wedding, she would change her name to Jennifer Affleck. They never made it to the altar, however, cancelling just days before the ceremony due to "excessive media attention."
They confirmed their break up in January 2004. Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner the same year. Despite the fact that their relationship did not work out, Affleck and Lopez have only been kind to each other in the press. "We happened to be together at the birth of tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh, my God. It was just a lot of pressure," she explained in an interview.
In the meantime, Affleck applauded her in April 2021 in InStyle as "the hardest-working person I've come across in this business." She has a lot of talent, but she has also worked extremely hard for her accomplishment, and I'm so happy for her that she is finally getting the credit she deserves." The couple was officially engaged for the second time in April 2022. Lopez revealed that the actor proposed nearly two decades after their divorce