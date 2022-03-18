What happened to Sushmita Sen's career?

Sushmita sen wins the miss universe competition. Later she tried to build her career in Bollywood. And failed to establish a career as an actress. But to establish her career, she does not try to take any shortcuts. Or let anyone violate her self dignity. She proved herself a strong woman. No doubt she is honest. Most probably that's why she does not get many opportunities as an actress.

But seeing her recent work in 'Aarya', I think Sushmitha Sen did a great job! She was well suited to the role and bring the lead of the series, she caught my attention! However,﻿ I really wish she could do more such roles like that.