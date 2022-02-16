This is what happened when India met West Indies in T20I's last time

India versus West Indies has been one of the biggest T20 rivalries since the semi final of 2016 T20 World Cup in Wankhede Stadium. India was defeated by West Indies who went on to win the trophy in the final against England.

The last time these two T20 giants met in a series, Virat Kohli was on fire, he scored 183 runs in three matches with a strike rate of over 150. In the first T20I he had a spat with West Indies Fast Bowler Kesrick Williams and went on to score 94 runs from just 50 deliveries. His name fits on him- The Chase Master.





One can only wonder what will happen today as the series begins and how King Kohli will perform.