What happens if Brahmastra fails?

Brahmastra is without a doubt one of the most eagerly awaited and high-budget films to hit theatres this year. The entire country is anticipating the onscreen connection between Ranbir and Alia, who are real-life lovers.

What's more concerning is that, with the exception of Sanju and (to a lesser extent) ADHM, Ranbir has not had a huge hit since 2013. Despite a great blockbuster start, his career has been on a steady decline with films like Besharam, Bombay Velvet, Roy, Tamasha, and Jagga Jasoos. Add to it the country's current hate wave, which seriously doubts the talents of the so-called Star Kids. As a result, if something goes wrong, the full burden will fall on the shoulders of the Barfi star.

The picture, which was supposed to be released in December of 2018 but was delayed many times, has now been rescheduled for a release in 2022. But what's more intriguing is that the movie's box office outcome has already been forecasted, and it's not looking good for the producers.

What are your thoughts? Do you think it'll be flop?