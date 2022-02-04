What if Bollywood decides to make a sitcom for OTT with Superstars?

Sitcoms like The Office or Friends are some of the greatest sitcoms of all time, but what if Bollywood makes a sitcom with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other stars?

I personally feel it would be a big hit and people are going to go crazy with it. Even if they decide to remake a sitcom or take a idea from it. I wish Ranbir Kapoor plays a character like Ross, nerdy and a geek.





What are your thoughts? Would you look your favourite stars to be part of a sitcom on Netflix or even TV?