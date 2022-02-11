What if Gehraiyaan was released in theatres and Badhai Do opted for the OTT platform?

Despite the fact that Gehraiyaan is only available on OTT platforms, it is generating a lot of talks. When Badhai Do was released in theatres, it garnered a mixed review, and I honestly didn't hear much about it because Gehraiyaan is the new kid on the block. When I compared the two films, I wondered if it was the film power or the star power that dominated, and if Badhai Do had been released on OTT, would it have received the same amount of praise as Gehraiyaan, and if Gehraiyaan had been released in theatres, would it have received the same amount of praise, because now I believe people are too lazy to take their lazy asses to the theatres and are more comfortable watching movies at home.

I am curious to know is it the film or star power that is getting heavy over OTT and Cinema?