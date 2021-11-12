What if Kangana Ranaut fails in politics?

Kangana Ranaut makes sure she says something once in a while to be in the news. Her statements are often bizarre, full of hate, devoid of logic and pro-establishment. Her very recent statement regarding India receiving independence from the British as a 'bheek', has created a storm.

An FIR has been filed against her while many netizens have been calling her out. It is very clear that she has political ambitions as she loves to associate and support the current ruling party who in return gifts her the Padma Shri and the National Awards. Kangana, these days, have more enemies in Bollywood than friends.

Even if she decides to jump ships and fight an election, she shouldn't burn the bridges in Bollywood. Now, what if she doesn't succeed in politics? What will she do then?