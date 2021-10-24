What if Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marry on the same day as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

As we all know that Ranbir and Alia are planning to marry in December. And now there is news that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are also going to tie the knot in December. If they get married on the same day do you think Bollywood stars could attend both the wedding or would they go to one of the weddings.





Do you think Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan would be called to either of their weddings, keeping their past relationships in mind!





But either way, I can't wait to see another set of couples in Bollywood get married!