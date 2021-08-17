What If Shershaah Was Offered To Ayush Sharma Instead Of Sidharth Malhotra?

The recent big OTT release ‘Shershaah’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, has been garnering an immense amount of appreciation for Sidharth’s lifelike portrayal of the Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. However, did you know that during the scripting stage, when Shabbir Boxwala was casting for the film, Salman Khan showed great interest because he wanted his brother in law, Ayush Sharma to make this his big debut into Bollywood.

Boxwala on the other hand had already made up his mind to cast Sidharth Malhotra and discussed it with the Batra family, who were really happy with the choice. According to them they couldn’t have trusted another actor to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra on-screen, thus dropping the actor would be unethical. Though Salman Khan was very quick to understand his situation, do you think that Ayush Sharma would have been the perfect man for this role? Do you think Shershaah would have been as appreciated and recognised if it was Ayush Sharma’s debut film?