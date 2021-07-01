What is Kaolin Clay??
Kaolin Clay, also known as white clay or China clay is a clay thatvis made up of the mineral Koolinite. It was originally mined in China on the Koling hill ( hence the name), but now it is one of the most commonly mined minerals around the world. Particles of kaolin are very small ranging from about 0.1 micrometer to 10 micrometer.
Benefits of kaolin clay :
- It helps to remove excess of oil produced on skin. It is really beneficial for oily, combination skin type people. As it helps to remove the dirt and oil from the face.
- It also helps to unclog the pores of the face.
- It also gently exfoliates the skin. And does not make the skin feel dry.
- It helps to soothe inflammation on the skin.
- It also helps to soothe bug bites.
- It has neutral ph value.
- It helps to prevent acne and pimples.
- Some of the products like Khadi kaolin clay mask, lacto calamine lotion, lacto calamine face wash, etc., contains koalin clay.
- It can be found in multiple colors - white, yellow, pink, red, green.
- It is also safe for sensitive skin type people.