What is Karan Johar's best work to date? ADHM or KKHH

Another awesome product is out from Karan Johar. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is different from other romantic dramas in many ways. You might be thinking something is going to happen in some scenes, but Karan surprises you with something else. There are twists and turns, surprise cameos, and suddenly appearing on the screen. Fawad Khan who's a heartthrob of millions, another young star who's trending in the Bollywood industry, is seen adding more charm to this lovely film!





ADHM is a brilliant attempt to explore the concept of friendship and love. If you think it's just another love story, you are seriously mistaken. I think the biggest highlight of this movie is its star cast. Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor all have done an amazing job. It is perhaps Ranbir Kapoor's best performance to date. Aishwarya looks extremely stunning. Most of the scenes have been picturised in a fascinating way.





Though it has the essence of a KJO movie it's not a typical Karan johar movie. Music is the soul of the movie. The song Channa Mereya will be remembered for several years. It is simply outstanding . Circumstances are the biggest villains in life. It depicts the clash of "I love you" vs "I friend you." in the most alluring way. At the end of the movie, you sympathise with the lead characters.





I can never ever compare this to Kuch Kuch Hota hai. It did not make any sense. Concepts of love and friendship are completely lost and the audience is given this unrealistic expectation about college life and marrying both your girlfriend and ex-friend!





What are your views about this?



