Fans still haven't recovered from the drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Being one of the most heart-wrenching and most talked-about dramas, fans are still looking for clips and clues that could give them a glimpse of Na Hee Do's husband.

Turns out, a clip was filmed in which little Kim Min Chae is with her dad- Na Hee Do's husband but the scene was edited out from the drama.

There must various reasons why they edited out the scene but this coming-of-age drama teaches us so many lessons about school days, our friends, first love, one-sided love and why we don't always end up marrying our first love.

What have you learnt from this drama? Let us know in the comments below.

Picture: courtesy of IMDB