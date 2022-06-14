What made Sushant Singh Rajput so relatable to the Indian audiences?
Sushant Singh Rajput was not just a fantastic performer, but also a genuine wonderful person, and his death shocked many people.
While it's fair to want to know how he died at such a young age, everything that happened afterward is something that even he would not have approved of.
So, in the midst of all the negativity surrounding his fan base, here are a few things we should never forget about him and should always consider his legacy:
- He not only came to popularity as one of Bollywood's top actors, but he also seamlessly transitioned from television to film. He was a fan favourite as Manav in Pavitra Rishta, and he was remained a fan favourite as any character he played on the big screen after all these years. He has achieved a significant amount of success based only on his talent, which is very remarkable.
- It's no secret that he used to be a student of engineering. He was naturally such an intellectual person, and he was as smart as heck. All of his interviews and appearances demonstrate that he was a one-of-a-kind individual in a shallow industry. He spoke passionately about science and space, and you could tell he knew and cared about a lot more than just movies.
- He wasn't your average Bollywood hero, to say the least. He seemed to be very selective about the films he chose, and it shows. With such a strong track record, he has always conveyed, whether as MS Dhoni or as Sarfaraz in PK.
- He appeared to be full of life, which makes the news of his suicide and reported sadness all the more tragic. He was always such a good presence on Twitter and Instagram that no one could know he was hurting. But, as they say, the saddest individuals have the brightest smiles.
Let us not forget a modest man who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Bollywood's most beloved actors.