What made Sushant Singh Rajput so relatable to the Indian audiences?

Sushant Singh Rajput was not just a fantastic performer, but also a genuine wonderful person, and his death shocked many people.

While it's fair to want to know how he died at such a young age, everything that happened afterward is something that even he would not have approved of.

So, in the midst of all the negativity surrounding his fan base, here are a few things we should never forget about him and should always consider his legacy:





He not only came to popularity as one of Bollywood's top actors, but he also seamlessly transitioned from television to film. He was a fan favourite as Manav in Pavitra Rishta, and he was remained a fan favourite as any character he played on the big screen after all these years. He has achieved a significant amount of success based only on his talent, which is very remarkable. It's no secret that he used to be a student of engineering. He was naturally such an intellectual person, and he was as smart as heck. All of his interviews and appearances demonstrate that he was a one-of-a-kind individual in a shallow industry. He spoke passionately about science and space, and you could tell he knew and cared about a lot more than just movies. He wasn't your average Bollywood hero, to say the least. He seemed to be very selective about the films he chose, and it shows. With such a strong track record, he has always conveyed, whether as MS Dhoni or as Sarfaraz in PK. He appeared to be full of life, which makes the news of his suicide and reported sadness all the more tragic. He was always such a good presence on Twitter and Instagram that no one could know he was hurting. But, as they say, the saddest individuals have the brightest smiles.





Let us not forget a modest man who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Bollywood's most beloved actors.