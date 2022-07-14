What maeks Vijay so desirable among the Bollywood actresses?

In earlier days, Vijay had done a lot of Character Artists. You could see him in movies like "Life is Beautiful".The real break for him is "Pellichoopulu" which was released in 2016, the movie looked fresh for all the Telugu audiences who were vexed by Commercial films then. After that, he have done a film called "Dwaraka" which wasn't up to mark. Then, the game Changer for Vijay •ARJUN REDDY• released. Every youth got connected to it. Then, "Geetha Govindam" took him close to the Family Audience.





He had even acted in many short films before he got proper roles in mainstream cinema to show his acting skills. When his fellow actors tried to make fun of him and pull his leg, he managed the entire incident with dignity and humbleness. The humbleness is what struck many hearts, the hearts of his rowdies. I have seen a few of his movies such as Pellichoopulu, Arjun Reddy, Dwaraka, Geetha Govindam, Yevade Subramanyam and Taxiwala. His supporting role in Mahanati was also noteworthy. So, if he gets a proper story and a good director then he will definitely rock the Tollywood industry.





I think his way of working, added to his good looks and hot personality makes him so desirable among Bollywood actresses.











