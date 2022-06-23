What is the main point of Stranger Things?

When Joyce's 12-year-old son Will goes missing, she begins a terrifying investigation with local authorities. Since they seek answers, they uncover a series of extraordinary mysteries involving secret government experiments, unsettling supernatural forces, and a very unusual young girl.





We are encouraged to consider the power of imagination throughout Stranger Things. In times of slowness or idleness, we can use our creative imagination to look at problems from different angles. Our entire existence is pervaded by imagination, which influences everything we do and allows us to create. Stranger Things' main characters are children, but the series is quite adult, with well-written roles and an excellent cast.





The leading roles are played by young actors who have maturity beyond their years. Millie Bobby Brown steals the show as Eleven, the mysterious girl with psychokinetic abilities. Stranger Things is based on a real-life conspiracy known as the Montauk Project, which claims that the US government has been conducting secret projects in Montauk, New York, where they experiment on exotic research such as time travel and psychological warfare.