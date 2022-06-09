What makes the 777 Charlie movie so special?

I'm a big fan of Charlie's movie because that's the life I wanted to live since my childhood and I have started to live. So I see myself in the character, I love to find joy in others and love to travel corners of the world. Charlie is a character which I'm looking for as my companion in life. Overall it's an awesome movie, I watch it every alternative day and still feel refreshed. A must-watch movie.





There are also a lot of people who have given negative reviews about the movie and I'm actually surprised by it. Maybe it's true that it has less connection with reality in most of our lives. But hey, movies do not guarantee reality always. And it does not have to be always about 'normal' people. (Who is normal?) There are so many people out there who do not live according to what society expects. Many do break those rules and still live a beautiful life, yes to them it's beautiful. Is that practical? It is for them. The three main characters did their role really well. They could have given some more depth to the characters to connect them better. It's not a great movie if you are looking for a well-researched story, but worth a watch.





Bonus: Great cinematography and background score.