What makes Anushka Sharma more successful, famous and popular than Shraddha Kapoor?

Anushka Sharma frequently does good films which are character and role driven films like Peekay, NH10, Paari, Dil Dadekne Do, Band Baaja Baraat, Patiala House and Sui Daaga. Anushka Sharma acts naturally and gives her best adding to good stories, good storytelling, good plots, good characters and good subplots in which she has good characters to play and good roles. Anushka Sharma got better with age and experience. NH10, Band Baaja Baraat, Paari and Sui Daaga are strong character-driven content base films which in which she played her part with perfection. Her acting is good because she has the intention to act naturally in the tailor-made good films for her. It's natural that Anushka Sharma's films will be successful like becoming blockbusters and superhits at the box office. Her films are invulnerable to flop.





Shraddha Kapoor came to the limelight with Aashiqui 2, which made the world recognize her. Then the actress was on fire and produced the films like Ek Villain, Haider, and ABC 2 . After which Shradha saw her downfall. She's been active in the industry for 10 years nearly, however her good works are only four.