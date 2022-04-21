What makes Anushka Sharma more successful, famous and popular than Shraddha Kapoor?

When you have less expectation from your partner when you love your partner unconditionally. When you don't want to change your partner's behaviour and when you respect his / her choices and feelings then your relationship becomes successful. Enjoy each and every moment with your partner fully without any tension. Virat and Anushka = Virushka spend less time with each other as they remain busy with their professional work but they enjoy and value the time when they are together and that is the most important thing. They are a beautiful couple, made for each other and May God bless them.





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. The couple has a baby daughter named 'Vamika'. Speaking about keeping a balanced mindset despite being a power couple with Virat Kohli, Anushka spoke about her marriage. When the host mentioned that Anushka is married to the greatest batsman in cricket, Anushka said, "I am married to the greatest man in the world". While in an interview when Virat was asked about his companion, he said, 'My Wife, that was an easy one.





Virat and Anushka are one of those couples who are spiritually, and mentally like each other. They have seen the worst of trolls but that never hindered their relationship, in fact, it kept getting stronger. There is no other couple like Virushka for sure!