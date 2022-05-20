What makes Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai so different from other Bollywood movies?

Dil Chahta Hai was quite ahead of its time when it was released 2 decades back. The movie unravelled the nuances of friendship and was able to portray it in a very beautiful manner. It's a simple story of 3 guys facing ups and downs in their respective lives but the stellar acting and direction make it a treat to watch and maybe that's the reason it is still able to strike a chord with the audience even after 2 decades. Many movies followed the suit of Dil Chahta Hai like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to mention a few but Farhan Akhtar's magnum opus has aged like a fine wine and I will cherish this movie for years to come.