What Makes Karan Johar So Powerful?

It is widely acknowledged that Karan Johar is one of Bollywood's most well-known and influential figures. But how strong is he really? You should make an effort to compose a derogatory story about him in order to comprehend that. In the language of journalism, a "negative story" is a piece of writing that does not accurately portray a specific individual.

Someone who is producing movies, hosting television programmes, serving as a judge, and is known as everyone's "Friend." Currently, Karan Jahar is without a doubt the most powerful person in Bollywood.

There are currently 10 significant production houses in Bollywood. All of these businesses—Dharma (owned by Karan), Yash Raj, Red Chili, Bhatt Camp, Nadiawalas, and Balaji—have cordial relationships with Karan. Additionally, he had solid relationships with all the well-known actors because he launched starkids. No one who wants to work in Bollywood should tamper with Kjos for the reasons listed above.

What do you think makes him powerful man of Bollywood