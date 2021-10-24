"School 2021" is all set to be released on November 12 and ahead of its release let's take a look back on what makes this series stand out among all school dramas. "School" premiered in 1999 and many popular actors have once been a part of this popular KBS series. Without a single thought, it is one of the most popular and successful series in the world of Korean dramas.





However, the question is what makes this series relevant and successful among the youth even after all these years? The way I see it, it looks like the approach they take and the matters they deal with are well resonated with students of any generation. Firstly, they always cast rookie or less popular actors, so that the audience could connect with them. Unlike the western shows, they take actors who actually look like teenagers and are more authentic in their portrayal.





Secondly, the issues they raise or portray echo the actual struggles of teenagers. Anxiety, depression, suicide, competition, class discrimination, first heartbreaks, envy, all issues are still relevant and this resonates deeply with the younger audience. Instead of night parties, drinking and quixotic love life, it depicts practical life.





I am a huge fan of this series, especially School 2013 and 2017, which I believe were well executed despite the slow pace. It gives you time to settle in and digest what they have to serve. Do you agree with my views?





Are you also a "School" fan? What do you think make this series so successful?







