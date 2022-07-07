What makes Koffee With Karan the most loved and hated show at the same time?

Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan is definitely one of the shows where we find our favourite celebrities answering all the steamy questions that we would love them to answer. Thanks to Karan Johar he always finds a way into our heads and digs out the perfect curious question and makes our celebs answer them.





Although Karan's Show has given us many entertaining moments but it was the most bashed show 2 years ago when the SSR case was the talk of the town. Many declared Karan as Movie Mafia just like Kangana said and Karan himself thought after all the vilified acts against him he would be never back with Another season of Koffee with Karan.





No matter how much you hate him or love him, we are sure whenever a celebrity has touched Karan's magical couch, the director has managed to blast a magical moment from them. Doesn't matter even if it has been many controversial statements or acts we have enjoyed it thoroughly. Taking all the hate with a pinch of salt Karan Is Back with season 7 and we cannot wait for more magic and madness.