What makes Rakhi claim that Salman Khan is the reason behind the success of RRR?

People find it ridiculous that Rakhi claims, Salman is the reason behind the success of RRR. According to Rakhi, when RRR had come to the Big Boss (Hindi) house to promote the film they had taken the blessings from Salman thus the movie has crossed 1000 crore. She said, "The entire team had come to Bigg Boss when I was inside and the entire team had taken Salmanji blessings before leaving. Salmanji had touched their heads and blessed them and now the movie has now touched ₹1000 crore, see. Salmanji's love is just like that."

Yesterday, at the success party Rakhi was seen attending the event. Not many people expected Rakhi to attend such a big event.