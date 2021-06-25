What Makes Rice Water Special?

Natural homemade remedies are more preferred by people over cosmetic products. Rice is a staple but people have started using rice water for different purposes like skin care and hair care. Rice water contains a multitude of components with a nutritional value that is best for hair and skin. It solves many skin problems like dryness, flakiness, improves your skin tone, helps protect the skin against the sun’s rays and repairs damaged skin. It can also be used as a cleanser and toner for your skincare routine. Rice water can also be applied directly to skin and hair. Rice water should be stored in a jar, or bottle with a tight lid at room temperature in a dry place. It can also be consumed immediately, or over 4-5 days. The older the solution, the better the results, so you may need to dilute it with water with each passing day.

For the face it acts as a cleanser and toner, take a small cotton ball then dip it into the rice water and apply it on your face and neck. Massage it gently on your skin. This can be applied as a face toner twice a day. Rice water protects from the UV rays of the sun, improves complexion, and is an anti-aging solution.

Apply the rice water with little oil before shampooing on your hair from the roots to the ends and leave on for at least 10 minutes. Rinse it off. It helps to add shine to your hair and also repairs the damaged hair. On your hair, it acts as a chemical-free cleanser and makes the hair frizz-free.

I have tried this homemade remedy and it has worked wonders on my skin and hair. Are you going to follow this routine?