This is what makes Sara different from Janhvi!

I think the major difference between both of them is that Sara is more humble, the girl next door and ground to earth while Janhvi is more plastic. Sara always greets media with a namaste while Janhvi doesn't care too much.

Also, Sara is very confident and Independent while Janhvi seems to be more like ‘Papa has to read the scripts first’ types. Sara didn’t grow in the public eye.

She had a normal upbringing, away from the Bollywood lifestyle. She was in the USA, working hard to get great grades and lose weight while Janhvi grew up attending parties, weddings, film premieres, film parties.

Not a bad thing as she was born in a filmy family but this makes one believe they can have it easy. And she did.

We have seen how Sara smarty answers all the questions in her interviews but Janhvi often fails and the reason is that Janhvi was used to having her mother around.

She couldn’t function without her. Not a bad thing but sometimes it makes you too brittle to take on the outside world. In her interviews and media interactions, she comes across as someone searching for answers from somewhere. She screws it up.