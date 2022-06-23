  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

What medical condition does Travis Barker have?

"God save me," Barker tweeted on Tuesday morning. According to a confession, the drummer for Blink-182 suffers from trigeminal neuralgia. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in Portofino, Italy, a month ago. Trigeminal neuralgia is defined as a sudden, severe facial pain by the United Kingdom's National Health Service. Sharp shooting pain or an electric shock in the jaw, teeth, or gums are common descriptions.


It usually comes in short, unpredictable bursts that last anywhere from a few seconds to about 2 minutes. The attacks come to an abrupt halt. Trigeminal neuralgia typically affects only one side of the face, with pain felt in the lower part of the face. Pain can occasionally affect both sides of the face, though not always at the same time.


During an interview, Barker admitted to Joe Rogan that he had trigeminal neuralgia. "Unless I use CBD, I just sit there with my wheels spinning. That then helps a little "Before revealing that he had trigeminal neuralgia, the drummer said. "I also suffer from Trigeminal Neurolgia. Have you heard anything about it? It's the absolute worst. It's known as the suicide disease." "Basically, every nerve in your face is firing at the same time. So it's almost like how you feel when you think you need a root canal or have a crooked tooth "Barker explained. 

More posts like this

Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 16 hours ago

What are some darkest secrets about Kardashian family?

The Kardashians are possibly the most famous family on the planet. Their terrifying trials, tribulations, breakdowns, and squabbles pale in comparison to the dark secrets they've tried to keep hidden. Being a member of this family does not appear to be easy. From keeping Caitlyn Jenner's gender issues hidden for years to Kim Kardashian admitting she knew her marriage to Kris Humphries would end in divorce, here are the dark secrets this family tried to keep hidden.


1. Caitlyn's cross-dressing (pre-transition)

2. Rob's serious weight and diabetes trouble

3. Khloé 'faked' tried to have kids with Lamar

4. Lamar's drug usage and cheating

5. Did Kris know Bruce wanted to be a woman?
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Cooldude . 17 hours ago

How does Kourtney Kardashian know Travis Barker?

Travis' first encounter with the Kardashians occurred in 2006, when he met Kim Kardashian. He later revealed to Us Weekly that he had feelings for Kim. Travis, who was dating Paris Hilton at the time he met Kim, told Us Weekly, " Travis appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the episode where Scott relapses during a trip to Dubai, hanging out in the kitchen with Kourtney and Khloe. Kourtney says in a confessional, "our neighbour and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over because his kids and my kids are really good friends." He also appears in the holiday special, where their children work together to make gingerbread houses.
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Vaibhav Gupta . 17 hours ago

What is so special about Travis Barker?

Travis Barker has become synonymous with modern punk rock drumming as one of the most influential drummers of the last 25 years. Over the course of his career, he has beaten the skins for The Aquabats, Box Car Racer, +44, The Transplants, and, of course, Blink-182. 
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Bebo . 17 hours ago

Why has Travis Barker been hospitalized?

Travis Barker is in a terrible state. Barker was hospitalised this afternoon, according to TMZ, with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Barker was reportedly treated at a Los Angeles hospital in West Hills for an undisclosed health issue before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more intensive care. Earlier today, around the time of the first hospital visit, Barker tweeted, "God save me," but did not elaborate further. Fans also pointed out that the tweet is the same name as a song by his friend Machine Gun Kelly, which was released in March 2022.
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Beautiqueen . 41 hours ago

How Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel is promoting the desi Pakistani culture

Kamala Khan is desperate to attend Avenger Con. The 16-year-old Captain Marvel fan wants to cosplay as her favourite avenger at the big conference in the premiere episode of Ms. Marvel, which debuted on Disney+ this week. However, her parents' requirements are stringent. After initially refusing her permission, they eventually agree and even surprise her with a costume: a baggy green salwar kameez (traditional Pakistani dress) with Hulk-inspired elements, including a protruding eight-pack.


The push and pull between children and their parents navigating pressures to hold onto tradition and dress in a certain way will be relatable to many Muslim and Pakistani viewers. "There are a lot of children growing up in immigrant communities who are struggling to hold on to what their parents' values are," says Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, an Oscar-winning Pakistani documentary filmmaker who directed two episodes of the series.


That struggle, she says, is part of what makes Kamala relatable. Most Hollywood shows give Muslim families no voice, but Ms. Marvel breaks down that barrier. Eid, 'Jalebi Baby,' SRK fandom, and even Partition are all popular. The show's greatest strength is how it approaches the overused first-world buzzword representation.' Ms. Marvel, instead of a generic South Asian identity based almost entirely on being Indian, examines the life of an immigrant Pakistani Muslim family in New Jersey and checks every box.   
1 2
Vaibhav Gupta : I love how they described brown culture
0 REPLY 39 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Hollywood
Posted by stranger . 41 hours ago

Hollywood celebrities with the most marriages

Hollywood stars are not just intriguing on screen but off-screen as well. Their personal life, especially who they get married to and how many times they get married is actually not just their business but sorry to say, everyone's business. In this era where we are open to unicorn hunting some stars took the Liberty of finding love and getting married more than thrice.


  • Nicolas Cage

From 1995 to 2001, Cage was married to Patricia Arquette. He then had a brief marriage with Lisa Marie Presley, whom he married in 2002. A few months later, the couple filed for divorce. From 2004 to 2016, he was married to Alice Kim. He married Erike Koike in 2019, but filed for divorce four days later, just four days after their Las Vegas elopement. Two months later, the marriage was annulled. On March 5, 2021, he shocked fans by announcing his fifth marriage. The actor and his girlfriend, Riko Shibata, married quietly on February 16 in a small ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas; they are currently expecting their first child.


  • Zsa Zsa Gabor

Zsa Zsa Gabor tops the list of celebrities who have had the most marriages. In 1935, she married Burhan Asaf Belge, and the couple divorced in 1941. In 1942, she married Conrad Hilton, whom she divorced in 1947. From 1949 to 1954, she was married to George Sanders, and from 1954 to 1966, she was married to Herbert Hutner, whom she divorced on March 3, 1966. On March 9, the same year, she married Joshua S. Cosden Jr., but the couple divorced in 1967. She wouldn't marry again until 1975, when she married Jack Ryan. They divorced on August 24, 1976, and she married Michael O'Hara on August 27, 1976. The couple divorced in 1983. Her brief marriage to Felipe de Alba, from April 13 to April 14, 1983, was annulled because her divorce had not yet been finalised. Finally, in 1986, she married Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, with whom she remained until her death in 2016.


  • Jennifer O'Neill

The actress was married nine times to eight different men, the first of whom, Dean Rossiter, she married when she was only 17 years old. They divorced in 1971, and in 1972, O'Neill married her second husband, Joseph Koster. They were married until 1974, when O'Neill married Nick De Boia, whom he divorced in 1976. She married Jeff Barry in 1978, and the couple divorced in 1979. Later that year, she married John Lederer, but the couple divorced in 1983. She married Richard Alan Brown three years later, and they divorced in 1989. Neil L. was her next husband.


  • Mickey Rooney

The number of marriages is eight. The actor married actress Ava Gardner in 1942, and the marriage ended in divorce in 1943. In 1944, he married Betty Jane Phillips, whom he divorced in 1949. Shortly after, in 1949, he married Martha Vickers, whom he divorced in 1951. Following that, he married actress Elaine Mahnken in 1952. In 1958, they divorced. Rooney married actress Barbara Ann Thomason in 1958; she was murdered in 1966 by a stuntman and actor with whom she had an affair. Rooney married Marge Lane, his late wife's best friend, but the couple divorced after only 100 days together. From 1969 to 1975, he was married to Carolyn Hocket.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Hina R. khan . 42 hours ago

sabr
sabr mein shor nahi hota sirf sukoon hota hai aur wo sukoon sirf khuda ko sunai deta hai
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 42 hours ago

What happened between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

 The two met on the set of the ill-fated Gigli in 2002. The actors portrayed gangsters who fall in love while trying to kidnap a neurodivergent man. The film didn't do well at the box office and critics claimed Affleck and Lopez lacked chemistry. Bennifer wasn't just a term made by Jennifer and Ben Fans but it was a vibe that brought back many memories.


Off-screen, the story was quite distinct. Lopez divorced second husband Cris Judd in June 2002, and she later went public with the Good Will Hunting star. Their wedding date was set for September 2003, and Lopez stated that after the wedding, she would change her name to Jennifer Affleck. They never made it to the altar, however, cancelling just days before the ceremony due to "excessive media attention."


They confirmed their break up in January 2004. Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner the same year. Despite the fact that their relationship did not work out, Affleck and Lopez have only been kind to each other in the press. "We happened to be together at the birth of tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh, my God. It was just a lot of pressure," she explained in an interview.


In the meantime, Affleck applauded her in April 2021 in InStyle as "the hardest-working person I've come across in this business." She has a lot of talent, but she has also worked extremely hard for her accomplishment, and I'm so happy for her that she is finally getting the credit she deserves." The couple was officially engaged for the second time in April 2022. Lopez revealed that the actor proposed nearly two decades after their divorce 
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Page1 Entertainment . 45 hours ago

Sanya Thakur - Disconnect, Spy , Kamal hassan next - tags.
Sanya Thakur - Disconnect, Spy , Kamal hassan next - tags. Sanya Thakur Plays Dolly in Disconnect on Mx Player . The Hindi feature film Disconnect ,created by writer-director Abhisheek Tiwari available on Mx Player , Hungama Play . Disconnect is a comedy drama film which talks about the foundation and importance of relationships in very simple way in this complicated world . The Story Stars Sanya Thakur ,Who is doing Spy Pan india film along with Nikhil Siddhartha , Makrand Deshpande and Aishwarya Menon. She's looking very promising and got very well impact on . She's doing two other South films,when we got connected with her ; she said - South industry is best to work with. People are very disciplined and responsible. She said yes she's doing two other big setup films in South but the details she can't talk about it right now. She said it was lovely working with Abhisheek Tiwari and team in Bhopal . It was wonderful journey and will remain always the same for her !
2 0