What is the most annoying insert of Product Placement You’ve Seen In A K-Drama?

Product Placement in K-Dramas are always bound to be there, and it’s pretty important way for a drama to earn sponsors. Now this isn't something bad but sometimes these product placements comes in such an unwanted moment that it is almost annoying and breaks the flow of the scene. One such example is The King: Eternal Monarch.The drama was probably really expensive to make so I understand why they had to do it but I've never seen so many product placements in anything before. It started to get annoying even after the first episode.Because the drama was so grand, and had serious stakes, I couldn't handle the amount of times they showed that beauty helmet, or that prepacked kimchi thing. It was hardly something that one can ignore!