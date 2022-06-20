What powers do Ranbir Kapoor have in Brahmastra?

Ranbir Kapoor will portray a DJ who discovers he has superpowers and can unleash fire from his palms in the upcoming film Brahmastra. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. It is the first film in Ayan's fantasy trilogy.

"Ranbir portrays a DJ who goes out of his house against his father's wishes," a source told the Mid Day. The plot then follows his journey as he seeks to realise his aspirations while also discovering his superpowers. Every character in the film is said to have superpowers, with Kapoor's character rumoured to be able to bring fire from his palms." Ranbir has also been trained in martial arts such as Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, according to the newspaper, because Brahmastra contains some "high octane action sequences." The Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, is known for his ability to control fire. Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan have portrayed the character on screen.

According to what has been released thus far, Ranbir plays Shiva and Alia plays Isha in the film, which was shot in locations such as London, New York, Bulgaria, Israel, and India.