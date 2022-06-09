What Is The Relationship Status Of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

We all have been spectators of the turbulent relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The NBA player was caught cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenners best friend Jordyn Woods. After all the drama Khloe believed that she should give Tristan one more chance as he is the father of her daughter True. But in yesterday's episode of The Kardashians we saw all the Kardashian/Jenner Sisters getting mad at Tristan for his another Cheating Scandal. Since then fans are confused if Khloe is really with Tristan or is just a Co-Parenting Phase for them?