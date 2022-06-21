What is the relationship status of Kim Kardashian?
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going strong. The couple shook the internet when Kim posted adorable pictures of Pete and herself on her Instagram. Many rumors were going around but nothing was confirmed until she dropped the post on Instagram. It's good to see Kim in a happy place after her toxic relationship with Kanye.
Previously Kim was married to Kanye and let's just say everything that glitters is not gold. For the media, the couple looked like one big happy family but unfortunately, that was not the case inside. Today, Kim is happy with Pete.
Often we have seen her talking about her relationship publicly.