What is the relationship status of Kim Kardashian?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together almost 20 years after they split up. The couple dated for 18 months before abruptly breaking up in 2004. They're back together, walking the red carpet, and engaged. From their old breakup to their recent reunion, here's everything you need to know about their relationship. So whether you loved them together in the early 2000s or never even knew they dated, now is the time to brush up on your Bennifer knowledge. From the early days to the latest, here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's full relationship timeline. The two met on the set of their film, Gigli. Despite the fact that the film bombed at the box office, their relationship took off quickly. According to Us Weekly, J.Lo was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but she divorced him shortly after meeting Ben. Rumors of a Bennifer 2.0 began to circulate in May. Following her split from Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo was seen out and about with Ben again, sparking speculation about a new relationship. Things appeared to be more serious after the couple vacationed together in Montana. According to the source, Ben was also supportive of Jennifer's workouts, which are an important part of her daily routine. "It seemed like Ben wanted to be there with her as well," they said. Another source told E! that Ben is working extra hard this time to make Bennifer last. "Ben has been working hard to make it work with their schedules," said the source. "J.Lo believes Ben has matured and adores this version of himself." It gives her comfort, and she is smitten. They're giddy together, and you can tell she's overjoyed."