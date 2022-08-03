What role and powers does Shahrukh Khan have in the film Brahmastra?

The planned fantasy adventure movie "Brahmastra" aims to launch the "Astraverse" fictional universe. The internet erupted when the movie's official trailer was released, making it one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies in recent memory.

Shah Rukh Khan looked to be absent from the trailer, which showed the majority of the movie's impressive cast. He is undoubtedly in the movie, though, and we will fill you in on all the details of his part today.

Although he isn't shown in the official trailer, many perceptive viewers have found a character who resembles him. The actor is assumed to be the one with the Hanuman Astra in the image above. Additionally, it's claimed that the actor is portraying a scientist in the movie whose abilities are taken by the antagonist, Mouni Roy, who plays the villain. We'll have to wait until we see the movie to find out more.