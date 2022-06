Zaheer Iqbal is a budding actor comes from a family of jewellers. He is the son of Iqbal Ratansi, who is a close friend of Salman Khan and brother to Sanam Ratansi, a famous celebrity stylist in the B-Town. Hence, Iqbal has remained on family terms with Salman Khan since his childhood days and considers him as his mentor he has been in Salman's good books and hence met Sonakshi through him